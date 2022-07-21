Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Adds 10.79% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In last trading session, Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) saw 3.88 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.28 trading at -$0.03 or -8.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $18.07M. That closing price of TANH’s stock is at a discount of -5507.14% from its 52-week high price of $15.70 and is indicating a premium of 28.57% from its 52-week low price of $0.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.98 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.58%, in the last five days TANH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/18/22 when the stock touched $0.28 price level, adding 39.8% to its value on the day. Tantech Holdings Ltd’s shares saw a change of -93.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.79% in past 5-day. Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) showed a performance of 12.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.24 million shares which calculate 0.03 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

TANH Dividends

Tantech Holdings Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.76% institutions for Tantech Holdings Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at TANH for having 0.62 million shares of worth $2.84 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 3.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, which was holding about 11381.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5420.0.