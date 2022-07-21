Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Jump 0.62%, More Rally Possible

In last trading session, Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) saw 2.87 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.63 trading at $0.01 or 0.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $573.22M. That closing price of SHCR’s stock is at a discount of -469.33% from its 52-week high price of $9.28 and is indicating a premium of 11.66% from its 52-week low price of $1.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.03 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.62%, in the last five days SHCR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/20/22 when the stock touched $1.63 price level, adding 1.81% to its value on the day. Sharecare Inc.’s shares saw a change of -63.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.24% in past 5-day. Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) showed a performance of -18.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.68 million shares which calculate 3 days to cover the short interests.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $97.45 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $105.55 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

SHCR Dividends

Sharecare Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.88% institutions for Sharecare Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at SHCR for having 9.0 million shares of worth $40.41 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 2.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ameriprise Financial, Inc., which was holding about 8.43 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $37.86 million.

On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.89 million shares of worth $14.91 million or 1.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.88 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $17.44 million in the company or a holder of 1.15% of company’s stock.