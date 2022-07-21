Root Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Are Up 7.92 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In last trading session, Root Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) saw 1.91 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.09 trading at $0.04 or 3.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $277.43M. That closing price of ROOT’s stock is at a discount of -680.73% from its 52-week high price of $8.51 and is indicating a premium of 13.76% from its 52-week low price of $0.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.08 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.76 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Root Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.81%, in the last five days ROOT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/20/22 when the stock touched $1.09 price level, adding 0.91% to its value on the day. Root Inc.’s shares saw a change of -64.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.92% in past 5-day. Root Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) showed a performance of -13.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.29 million shares which calculate 4.02 days to cover the short interests.

Root Inc. (ROOT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Root Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -56.05% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 30.81% while that of industry is 6.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 36.10% in the current quarter and calculating 32.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -6.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $83.38 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $78.39 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -45.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 41.30%.

ROOT Dividends

Root Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Root Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.33% institutions for Root Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ribbit Capital Gp Iv, Ltd. is the top institutional holder at ROOT for having 29.49 million shares of worth $91.41 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 19.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 9.38 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29.08 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.21 million shares of worth $9.94 million or 2.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.82 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $8.73 million in the company or a holder of 1.82% of company’s stock.