Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Shares Rebounded 41.84% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue? – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Science   »  Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Shares Rebounded 41.84...

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Shares Rebounded 41.84% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In last trading session, Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) saw 1.51 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.41 trading at $0.01 or 0.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $141.23M. That closing price of PHUN’s stock is at a discount of -1604.96% from its 52-week high price of $24.04 and is indicating a premium of 41.84% from its 52-week low price of $0.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.80 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Phunware Inc. (PHUN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.71%, in the last five days PHUN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/20/22 when the stock touched $1.41 price level, adding 1.4% to its value on the day. Phunware Inc.’s shares saw a change of -46.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.46% in past 5-day. Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) showed a performance of 20.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.55 million shares which calculate 0.95 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.56 to the stock, which implies a rise of 69.08% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -325.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -112.77% for stock’s current value.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Phunware Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -56.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 57.75% while that of industry is 3.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 78.90% in the current quarter and calculating 66.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 141.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.01 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.2 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $1.65 million and $1.44 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 265.10% while estimating it to be 331.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -44.60% during past 5 years.

PHUN Dividends

Phunware Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 23 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.57% institutions for Phunware Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PHUN for having 3.29 million shares of worth $8.65 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 3.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.2 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.34 million.

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.19 million shares of worth $5.76 million or 2.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.96 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.52 million in the company or a holder of 0.99% of company’s stock.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

In this video, we discusses why should you invest in EV charging stocks now? The stocks mentioned in this video are Beem Global (BEEM Stock), EVGO Inc (EVGO Stock), ABB Ltd (ABB Stock), NIO Inc (NIO Stock), and Wallbox NV (WBX Stock). We shed light on an exciting opportunity that has remained largely overlooked as of yet. This of course refers to stocks of companies that specialize in electric vehicle charging stations. Here, we argue that getting in early on this phenomenal growth opportunity is the best investment decision anyone can make. We make a strong case for five stocks belonging to the EV charge station category that offer a stellar growth opportunity. We find this area highly promising in the wake of the explosive EV penetration into the markets of developed regions. _____________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ _____________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:14 - Beem Global (BEEM Stock) 2:25 - EVGO Inc (EVGO Stock) 4:20 - ABB Ltd (ABB Stock) 5:44 - NIO Inc (NIO Stock) 7:00 - Wallbox NV (WBX Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Beem Global : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BEEM/ EVGO Inc :https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/EVGO/ ABB Ltd : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ABB/ NIO Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/NIO/ Wallbox NV : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/WBX/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #EVchargingstocks, #stocks, #investing
Why Should You Invest in EV Charging Stocks Now?
YouTube Video VVUxX3dHelNGeFIyaHJ4RWFTam81U29RLm9mOTdsUzVPeU1R
In this video, we will talk about five best penny stocks under 2 dollars. There are some good penny stocks under $2 worth keeping an eye on. We have gathered the five best under $2 penny stocks to buy. The stocks mentioned in this video are Evofem Biosciences (EVFM stock), Exela Technologies (XELA stock), Camber Energy (CEI stock), Yatsen Holding (YSG stock), and Vinco Ventures (BBIG stock). Penny stocks are defined to be trading under the price bracket of $5. Well, we’ll check out the penny stocks under $2 with the highest potential in the market. These stocks are highly volatile and can be a risky ask. For these stocks, you need to look for those who are trading with high volume and have frequent spikes. That means that they can give you decent returns on your investment. However, equally risky if you have not done your homework. _____________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ _____________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 0:50 - Evofem Biosciences (EVFM stock) 2:19 - Exela Technologies (XELA stock) 4:21 - Camber Energy (CEI stock) 5:31 - Yatsen Holding (YSG stock) 6:52 - Vinco Ventures (BBIG stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Evofem Biosciences : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/EVFM/ Exela Technologies :https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/XELA/ Camber Energy : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CEI/ Yatsen Holding : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/YSG/ Vinco Ventures : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BBIG/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #Pennystocks, #Stocks, #Investing
Five Best Penny Stocks To Buy Now Under 2 Dollars
YouTube Video VVUxX3dHelNGeFIyaHJ4RWFTam81U29RLlpUdzUwVUJQUm9Z
The Stocks Telegraph is back with another video, we bring you the five best REIT stocks to buy right now. REITs are certainly a great place to put your capital during high times of inflation. REIT stocks offer you the space in the stock market to look for a safer side in these uncertain times. REIT's own properties and the value of the real estate are increasing with inflation. Moreover, real estate investment trusts also offer leases that are mostly structured to allow for frequent rent hikes. The top REIT stocks for 2022 for the rest of the year would probably be those with rent increases linked to the consumer price index. This will allow REITs to generate more income for the rest of the year. One more factor that makes REIT the right choice for investment is dividends. The stocks mentioned in this video are Annaly Capital Management (NLY stock), Host Hotels & Resorts (HST stock), Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR stock), Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM stock), and Prologis (PLD stock). _____________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ _____________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 0:56 - Annaly Capital Management (NLY stock) 2:06 - Host Hotels & Resorts (HST stock) 4:00 - Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR stock) 5:21 - Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM stock) 6:49 - Prologis (PLD stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Annaly Capital Managemen : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/NLY/ Host Hotels & Resorts :https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/HST/ Rexford Industrial Realty : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/REXR/ Kimco Realty Corporation : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/KIM/ Prologis : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/PLD/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #REITs, #Stocks, #Investing
Five Best REIT Stocks To Buy Right Now | REIT Stocks 2022
YouTube Video VVUxX3dHelNGeFIyaHJ4RWFTam81U29RLkM0TGhMcDhkOERR
Load More... Subscribe
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]