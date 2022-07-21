Is American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -35.0% Off Its High?

In recent trading session, American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) saw 0.78 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $147.82 trading at -$1.11 or -0.75% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $107.43B. That most recent trading price of AXP’s stock is at a discount of -35.0% from its 52-week high price of $199.55 and is indicating a premium of 9.27% from its 52-week low price of $134.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.49 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For American Express Company (AXP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 27 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 4 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.4 in the current quarter.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.75%, in the last five days AXP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/21/22 when the stock touched $147.82 price level, adding 1.15% to its value on the day. American Express Company’s shares saw a change of -8.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.84% in past 5-day. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) showed a performance of 3.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.97 million shares which calculate 2.71 days to cover the short interests.

American Express Company (AXP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that American Express Company is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -10.37% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -2.69% while that of industry is -1.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -14.30% in the current quarter and calculating 4.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

18 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $12.38 billion for the same. And 18 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $12.7 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $10.24 billion and $10.52 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 20.80% while estimating it to be 20.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 166.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.00%.

AXP Dividends

American Express Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 21 and April 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.08% institutions for American Express Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc is the top institutional holder at AXP for having 151.61 million shares of worth $24.8 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 20.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 46.6 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.62 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 16.51 million shares of worth $2.7 billion or 2.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.29 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.17 billion in the company or a holder of 1.76% of company’s stock.