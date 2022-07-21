Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ), 15.87% Above Its High, Could Make A Strong Comeback.

In last trading session, Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) saw 1.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.63 trading at -$0.03 or -4.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $24.95M. That closing price of HLBZ’s stock is at a discount of -6547.62% from its 52-week high price of $41.88 and is indicating a premium of 15.87% from its 52-week low price of $0.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.80 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.13%, in the last five days HLBZ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/18/22 when the stock touched $0.63 price level, adding 6.53% to its value on the day. Helbiz Inc.’s shares saw a change of -88.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.76% in past 5-day. Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) showed a performance of -24.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.51 million shares which calculate 1.2 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 95.15% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1963.49% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1963.49% for stock’s current value.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.13 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.4 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

HLBZ Dividends

Helbiz Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 80.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.63% institutions for Helbiz Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG is the top institutional holder at HLBZ for having 0.94 million shares of worth $5.16 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 2.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC, which was holding about 46300.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.25 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 30804.0 shares of worth $87791.0 or 0.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 22150.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.12 million in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.