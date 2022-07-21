Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC), 24.25% Above Its High, Could Make A Strong Comeback.

In recent trading session, Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) saw 1.08 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $43.10 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $42.17B. That most recent trading price of EXC’s stock is at a discount of -17.66% from its 52-week high price of $50.71 and is indicating a premium of 24.25% from its 52-week low price of $32.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.98 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.44 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing 0.00%, in the last five days EXC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 07/15/22 when the stock touched $43.10 price level, adding 3.36% to its value on the day. Exelon Corporation’s shares saw a change of 4.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.15% in past 5-day. Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) showed a performance of 5.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.05 million shares which calculate 2.05 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $48.69 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.48% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $45.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $53.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -22.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -4.41% for stock’s current value.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Exelon Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 7.86% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -19.15% while that of industry is 1.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -48.30% in the current quarter and calculating -38.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -49.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.9 billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.87 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -13.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.00%.

EXC Dividends

Exelon Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.74% institutions for Exelon Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at EXC for having 84.5 million shares of worth $4.88 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 8.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, which was holding about 77.64 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.48 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 27.76 million shares of worth $1.6 billion or 2.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 27.64 million shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.18 billion in the company or a holder of 2.84% of company’s stock.