Do You Like American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) At $0.27?

In last trading session, American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) saw 2.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.27 trading at $0.0 or 0.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $25.42M. That closing price of AVCT’s stock is at a discount of -2203.7% from its 52-week high price of $6.22 and is indicating a premium of 11.11% from its 52-week low price of $0.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.74 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.03 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.74%, in the last five days AVCT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/18/22 when the stock touched $0.27 price level, adding 6.12% to its value on the day. American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -88.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.70% in past 5-day. American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) showed a performance of -18.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.34 million shares which calculate 4.02 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 96.14% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2492.59% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2492.59% for stock’s current value.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -11.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $25.1 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $25.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

AVCT Dividends

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.48 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 31.48% institutions for American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at AVCT for having 1.75 million shares of worth $4.26 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 1.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which was holding about 1.52 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.7 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.81 million shares of worth $1.96 million or 0.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.68 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.65 million in the company or a holder of 0.74% of company’s stock.