Codex DNA Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.83?

In recent trading session, Codex DNA Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) saw 0.81 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.83 trading at -$0.1 or -5.18% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $61.41M. That most recent trading price of DNAY’s stock is at a discount of -908.2% from its 52-week high price of $18.45 and is indicating a premium of 8.74% from its 52-week low price of $1.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 518.53K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Codex DNA Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.18%, in the last five days DNAY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/20/22 when the stock touched $1.83 price level, adding 8.47% to its value on the day. Codex DNA Inc.’s shares saw a change of -82.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.89% in past 5-day. Codex DNA Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) showed a performance of -18.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.74 million shares which calculate 0.64 days to cover the short interests.

Codex DNA Inc. (DNAY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Codex DNA Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -72.51% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 3.79% while that of industry is 3.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 51.90% in the current quarter and calculating -64.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 91.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.45 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.85 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $2.85 million and $2.79 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 56.00% while estimating it to be 74.10% for the next quarter.

DNAY Dividends

Codex DNA Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Codex DNA Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 59.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 59.61% institutions for Codex DNA Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Northpond Ventures, Llc is the top institutional holder at DNAY for having 9.84 million shares of worth $18.3 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 33.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Franklin Resources, Inc., which was holding about 2.77 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.14 million.

On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.96 million shares of worth $1.78 million or 3.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.54 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.01 million in the company or a holder of 1.85% of company’s stock.