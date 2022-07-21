Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Has Made The 44.57% Recovery, Could Gain Another -356.52% Ahead

In last trading session, Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) saw 2.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.92 trading at $0.13 or 16.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $107.55M. That closing price of BEDU’s stock is at a discount of -356.52% from its 52-week high price of $4.20 and is indicating a premium of 44.57% from its 52-week low price of $0.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 56.82K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 4.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 16.89%, in the last five days BEDU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/20/22 when the stock touched $0.92 price level, adding 17.86% to its value on the day. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -20.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.30% in past 5-day. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) showed a performance of 20.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12740.0 shares which calculate 0.11 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 95.64% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $21.10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $21.10. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2193.48% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2193.48% for stock’s current value.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 197.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $188.24 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $149.34 million in the next quarter that will end on Feb 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -62.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -37.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.86%.

BEDU Dividends

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 18 and January 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 48.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 48.59% institutions for Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Indus Capital Partners, LLC is the top institutional holder at BEDU for having 4.89 million shares of worth $5.67 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 19.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HHLR Advisors, LTD, which was holding about 3.99 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.62 million.