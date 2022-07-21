Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) Share Price Rebounds 14.69% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In last trading session, Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) saw 1.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.11 trading at $0.16 or 8.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $24.52M. That closing price of BWV’s stock is at a discount of -4208.06% from its 52-week high price of $90.90 and is indicating a premium of 14.69% from its 52-week low price of $1.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.15 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.21%, in the last five days BWV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/20/22 when the stock touched $2.11 price level, adding 10.97% to its value on the day. Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s shares saw a change of -96.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.43% in past 5-day. Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) showed a performance of -14.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.16 million shares which calculate 0.12 days to cover the short interests.

BWV Dividends

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 61.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.04% institutions for Blue Water Vaccines Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. American Financial Group Inc. is the top institutional holder at BWV for having 0.4 million shares of worth $22.77 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 3.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citigroup Inc., which was holding about 2388.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.13 million.