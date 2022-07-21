BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Adds 4.03% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In last trading session, BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) saw 1.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.39 trading at $0.02 or 0.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $165.68M. That closing price of BCAB’s stock is at a discount of -896.13% from its 52-week high price of $43.73 and is indicating a premium of 54.21% from its 52-week low price of $2.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 611.62K if we extend that period to 3-months.

BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.46%, in the last five days BCAB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/20/22 when the stock touched $4.39 price level, adding 3.94% to its value on the day. BioAtla Inc.’s shares saw a change of -77.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.03% in past 5-day. BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) showed a performance of 68.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.85 million shares which calculate 5.04 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BioAtla Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -60.24% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1.45% while that of industry is 1.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -19.60% in the current quarter and calculating 23.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1,768.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $400k in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

BCAB Dividends

BioAtla Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 22 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.70 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.70% institutions for BioAtla Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at BCAB for having 3.92 million shares of worth $76.96 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 10.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, which was holding about 3.23 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $63.45 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.97 million shares of worth $9.29 million or 2.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.81 million shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $5.27 million in the company or a holder of 2.26% of company’s stock.