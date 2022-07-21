Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Is Now 10.55% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In recent trading session, Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) saw 0.87 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $214.93 trading at -$1.12 or -0.52% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $89.02B. That most recent trading price of ADP’s stock is at a discount of -15.83% from its 52-week high price of $248.96 and is indicating a premium of 10.55% from its 52-week low price of $192.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.74 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.52%, in the last five days ADP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the stock touched $214.93 price level, adding 2.03% to its value on the day. Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s shares saw a change of -12.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.36% in past 5-day. Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) showed a performance of 7.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.54 million shares which calculate 1.75 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $231.82 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.29% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $201.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $257.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -19.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 6.48% for stock’s current value.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Automatic Data Processing Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -4.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 15.95% while that of industry is 1.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 21.70% in the current quarter and calculating 9.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.05 billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.1 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.50%.

ADP Dividends

Automatic Data Processing Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 26 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.52% institutions for Automatic Data Processing Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ADP for having 38.51 million shares of worth $9.5 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 9.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 33.64 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.65 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 11.97 million shares of worth $2.95 billion or 2.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.92 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.2 billion in the company or a holder of 2.14% of company’s stock.