ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Surges 15.08% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) saw 0.98 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $526.00 trading at $11.58 or 2.25% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $195.92B. That most recent trading price of ASML’s stock is at a discount of -70.33% from its 52-week high price of $895.93 and is indicating a premium of 21.55% from its 52-week low price of $412.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.10 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.25%, in the last five days ASML remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/21/22 when the stock touched $526.00 price level, adding 1.25% to its value on the day. ASML Holding N.V.’s shares saw a change of -35.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.08% in past 5-day. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) showed a performance of 8.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.89 million shares which calculate 1.07 days to cover the short interests.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ASML Holding N.V. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -28.08% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 4.88% while that of industry is 10.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -1.60% in the current quarter and calculating 15.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.44 billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.08 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $6.3 billion and $5.7 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2.30% while estimating it to be 24.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 31.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 69.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 29.80%.

ASML Dividends

ASML Holding N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.76% institutions for ASML Holding N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at ASML for having 11.51 million shares of worth $6.08 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 2.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 6.9 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.70% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.65 billion.

On the other hand, American Balanced Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.71 million shares of worth $1.44 billion or 0.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.41 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.27 billion in the company or a holder of 0.59% of company’s stock.