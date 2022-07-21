Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC) Has Recovered 32.69% So Far, But Another -669.23% Loss Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC) saw 1.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.52 trading at $0.03 or 6.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $125.33M. That closing price of ASXC’s stock is at a discount of -432.69% from its 52-week high price of $2.77 and is indicating a premium of 32.69% from its 52-week low price of $0.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.97 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.12%, in the last five days ASXC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/20/22 when the stock touched $0.52 price level, adding 1.89% to its value on the day. Asensus Surgical Inc.’s shares saw a change of -53.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.83% in past 5-day. Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC) showed a performance of 40.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 24.38 million shares which calculate 10.87 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 87.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -669.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -669.23% for stock’s current value.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Asensus Surgical Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -40.64% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -29.17% while that of industry is 3.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -33.30% in the current quarter and calculating -33.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 24.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.25 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.44 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $1.1 million and $1.02 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 13.40% while estimating it to be 237.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 54.40% during past 5 years.

ASXC Dividends

Asensus Surgical Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 09 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.78 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29.78% institutions for Asensus Surgical Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ASXC for having 15.43 million shares of worth $9.67 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 6.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 12.7 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.1 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6.48 million shares of worth $7.19 million or 2.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.41 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $4.8 million in the company or a holder of 2.29% of company’s stock.