Analysts Predict Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) To Reach $19.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) saw 1.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.36 trading at $0.36 or 7.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $481.76M. That closing price of CNTA’s stock is at a discount of -384.7% from its 52-week high price of $25.98 and is indicating a premium of 46.27% from its 52-week low price of $2.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 291.71K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.7 in the current quarter.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.20%, in the last five days CNTA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/18/22 when the stock touched $5.36 price level, adding 0.74% to its value on the day. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares saw a change of -52.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.10% in past 5-day. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) showed a performance of 8.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.53 million shares which calculate 22.32 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 43.58% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $19.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -254.48% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 25.37% for stock’s current value.

CNTA Dividends

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.31% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 79.39% institutions for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd is the top institutional holder at CNTA for having 19.96 million shares of worth $179.07 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 21.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Index Venture Life Associates VI Ltd, which was holding about 9.96 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.60% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $112.17 million.

On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.58 million shares of worth $17.77 million or 1.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.65 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $7.31 million in the company or a holder of 0.69% of company’s stock.