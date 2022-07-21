Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Dropped -5.70% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) saw 1.91 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.07 trading at $0.76 or 5.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.87B. That closing price of ALLO’s stock is at a discount of -98.01% from its 52-week high price of $27.86 and is indicating a premium of 54.3% from its 52-week low price of $6.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.85 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.24 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.61 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.71%, in the last five days ALLO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/20/22 when the stock touched $14.07 price level, adding 1.95% to its value on the day. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -5.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.95% in past 5-day. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) showed a performance of 28.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.76 million shares which calculate 10.82 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $27.06 to the stock, which implies a rise of 48.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $55.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -290.9% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 21.82% for stock’s current value.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 19.49% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -37.04% while that of industry is 1.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -15.10% in the current quarter and calculating -17.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -99.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

Company posted $44k and $10k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 9.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.00%.

ALLO Dividends

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 63.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 63.16% institutions for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. is the top institutional holder at ALLO for having 18.72 million shares of worth $481.01 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 13.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is TPG GP A, LLC, which was holding about 18.72 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $279.25 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.42 million shares of worth $39.18 million or 2.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.66 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $39.71 million in the company or a holder of 1.85% of company’s stock.