After A -83.95% Fall This Year Is BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) saw 1.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.81 trading at $0.23 or 2.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.53B. That closing price of BBIO’s stock is at a discount of -539.25% from its 52-week high price of $62.71 and is indicating a premium of 49.24% from its 52-week low price of $4.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.10 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.91 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.40%, in the last five days BBIO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/20/22 when the stock touched $9.81 price level, adding 6.84% to its value on the day. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of -41.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.21% in past 5-day. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) showed a performance of 28.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.4 million shares which calculate 10.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.44 to the stock, which implies a rise of 58.15% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $32.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -226.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -32.52% for stock’s current value.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -16.58% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.77% while that of industry is -0.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -37.90% in the current quarter and calculating 17.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -20.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.36 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $17.75 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

BBIO Dividends

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 95.00% institutions for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. is the top institutional holder at BBIO for having 31.06 million shares of worth $518.1 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 21.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Viking Global Investors, L.P., which was holding about 26.62 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 18.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $444.04 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.93 million shares of worth $48.85 million or 1.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.59 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $43.2 million in the company or a holder of 1.75% of company’s stock.