Yext Inc. (YEXT) Shares Are Down -63.17% So Far This Year

Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 1.79 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $546.20M, closed the last trade at $4.56 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.44% during that session. The YEXT stock price is -208.55% off its 52-week high price of $14.07 and 6.58% above the 52-week low of $4.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.38 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Yext Inc. (YEXT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) trade information

Sporting 0.44% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the YEXT stock price touched $4.56 or saw a rise of 4.6%. Year-to-date, Yext Inc. shares have moved -54.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) have changed -8.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -40.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -31.58% from current levels.

Yext Inc. (YEXT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Yext Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -47.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.00%, compared to 11.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -250.00% and 33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.00%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $96.79 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $99.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.10% over the past 5 years.

YEXT Dividends

Yext Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 01 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.66% with a share float percentage of 70.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yext Inc. having a total of 250 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 14.3 million shares worth more than $141.85 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 10.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Janus Henderson Triton Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.62% shares in the company for having 6.06 million shares of worth $60.07 million while later fund manager owns 6.06 million shares of worth $60.07 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.62% of company’s outstanding stock.