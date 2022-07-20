Why Should You Add Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) To Your Portfolio?

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) has a beta value of -0.03 and has seen 0.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.16B, closed the recent trade at $27.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.4 on the day or -1.42% during that session. The CTRA stock price is -31.76% off its 52-week high price of $36.55 and 51.69% above the 52-week low of $13.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.14 million shares.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) trade information

Sporting -1.42% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the CTRA stock price touched $27.74 or saw a rise of 1.81%. Year-to-date, Coterra Energy Inc. shares have moved 52.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) have changed -1.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.34.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Coterra Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 30.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 97.33%, compared to 24.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 369.20% and 134.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 146.10%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.17 billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.26 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $434.71 million and $440.4 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 398.90% for the current quarter and 412.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 358.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.53%.

CTRA Dividends

Coterra Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 28 and August 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.60 at a share yield of 2.13%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.46% with a share float percentage of 97.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coterra Energy Inc. having a total of 1,020 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 91.68 million shares worth more than $2.56 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 84.12 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.34 billion and represent 10.44% of shares outstanding.