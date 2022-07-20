Why Invest In Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) Stock?

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) has a beta value of 1.40 and has seen 3.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.82M, closed the last trade at $1.52 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 20.63% during that session. The CYCC stock price is -301.32% off its 52-week high price of $6.10 and 33.55% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 518.44K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.68.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) trade information

Sporting 20.63% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the CYCC stock price touched $1.52 or saw a rise of 3.18%. Year-to-date, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -60.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) have changed 28.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17.00 while the price target rests at a high of $24.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1478.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1018.42% from current levels.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -58.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6.54%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -36.00% and -10.70% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.40% over the past 5 years.

CYCC Dividends

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.45% with a share float percentage of 40.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 35 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sphera Funds Management Ltd with over 0.51 million shares worth more than $1.98 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Sphera Funds Management Ltd held 5.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SilverArc Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.46 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.78 million and represent 4.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.20% shares in the company for having 0.22 million shares of worth $0.86 million while later fund manager owns 87178.0 shares of worth $0.34 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.87% of company’s outstanding stock.