Why Do You Need To Add 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) To Your Portfolio?

8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) has a beta value of 1.36 and has seen 1.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $552.71M, closed the last trade at $4.85 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 4.30% during that session. The EGHT stock price is -449.9% off its 52-week high price of $26.67 and 10.31% above the 52-week low of $4.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.79 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) trade information

Sporting 4.30% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the EGHT stock price touched $4.85 or saw a rise of 0.21%. Year-to-date, 8×8 Inc. shares have moved -71.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) have changed -8.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.64.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 8×8 Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -70.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 75.00%, compared to 4.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 200.00% and 200.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.90%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $186.38 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $191.55 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.92% over the past 5 years.

EGHT Dividends

8×8 Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 26 and January 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.03% with a share float percentage of 95.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 8×8 Inc. having a total of 277 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 18.25 million shares worth more than $229.79 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 15.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sylebra Capital Ltd, with the holding of over 13.83 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $231.71 million and represent 11.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.77% shares in the company for having 8.01 million shares of worth $123.02 million while later fund manager owns 3.56 million shares of worth $54.62 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.01% of company’s outstanding stock.