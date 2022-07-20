When Does Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) Become A Good Investment?

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) has seen 41.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $102.68M, closed the recent trade at $3.05 per share which meant it gained $0.91 on the day or 42.29% during that session. The SDIG stock price is -1073.44% off its 52-week high price of $35.79 and 52.13% above the 52-week low of $1.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 645.79K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) trade information

Sporting 42.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the SDIG stock price touched $3.05 or saw a rise of 3.17%. Year-to-date, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. shares have moved -83.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) have changed 29.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.78% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -227.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -63.93% from the levels at last check today.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -82.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 48.70%, compared to 12.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 443.90%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $36.11 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $38.15 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

SDIG Dividends

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.88% with a share float percentage of 47.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. having a total of 111 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hound Partners, LLC with over 1.37 million shares worth more than $4.41 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Hound Partners, LLC held 6.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Toroso Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 1.18 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.82 million and represent 5.91% of shares outstanding.