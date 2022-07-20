When DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Will Be A Good Investment?

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) has a beta value of 1.81 and has seen 3.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.23B, closed the last trade at $5.09 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 3.25% during that session. The DBRG stock price is -67.98% off its 52-week high price of $8.55 and 11.79% above the 52-week low of $4.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.22 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) trade information

Sporting 3.25% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the DBRG stock price touched $5.09 or saw a rise of 2.86%. Year-to-date, DigitalBridge Group Inc. shares have moved -38.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) have changed 11.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.16.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DigitalBridge Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -35.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 83.33%, compared to -5.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 93.10% and -112.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.40%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $283.4 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $298.06 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $237.19 million and $252.17 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 19.50% for the current quarter and 18.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.60% over the past 5 years.

DBRG Dividends

DigitalBridge Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.19% with a share float percentage of 79.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DigitalBridge Group Inc. having a total of 422 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 73.32 million shares worth more than $610.72 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 44.26 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $318.66 million and represent 7.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.79% shares in the company for having 28.57 million shares of worth $237.99 million while later fund manager owns 23.5 million shares of worth $171.57 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.94% of company’s outstanding stock.