Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks ChampionX Corporation

ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX) has a beta value of 2.82 and has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.85B, closed the last trade at $20.01 per share which meant it gained $0.98 on the day or 5.15% during that session. The CHX stock price is -40.33% off its 52-week high price of $28.08 and 16.84% above the 52-week low of $16.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.97 million shares.

ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX) trade information

Sporting 5.15% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the CHX stock price touched $20.01 or saw a rise of 0.69%. Year-to-date, ChampionX Corporation shares have moved -0.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX) have changed -7.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.58.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ChampionX Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 96.67%, compared to 8.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 136.40% and 113.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.10%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $880.27 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $905.86 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $749.17 million and $818.78 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.50% for the current quarter and 10.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 110.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 57.60%.

CHX Dividends

ChampionX Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.30 at a share yield of 1.50%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.79% with a share float percentage of 98.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ChampionX Corporation having a total of 444 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 24.5 million shares worth more than $599.79 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 12.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 19.78 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $399.81 million and represent 9.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.97% shares in the company for having 5.93 million shares of worth $132.9 million while later fund manager owns 5.75 million shares of worth $116.24 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.88% of company’s outstanding stock.