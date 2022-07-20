Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Allakos Inc. (ALLK) Lower

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) has a beta value of 0.86 and has seen 0.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $191.18M, closed the recent trade at $4.16 per share which meant it gained $0.8 on the day or 23.77% during that session. The ALLK stock price is -2613.22% off its 52-week high price of $112.87 and 38.94% above the 52-week low of $2.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 971.13K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Allakos Inc. (ALLK) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.85.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) trade information

Sporting 23.77% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the ALLK stock price touched $4.16 or saw a fall of -5.58%. Year-to-date, Allakos Inc. shares have moved -65.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) have changed 29.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.06, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.39% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.50 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -380.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 39.9% from the levels at last check today.

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Allakos Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -56.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -14.57%, compared to 1.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20.60% and 35.30% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -64.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -61.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -10.50%.

ALLK Dividends

Allakos Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 08 and August 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.69% with a share float percentage of 90.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allakos Inc. having a total of 194 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Rivervest Venture Management LLC with over 4.89 million shares worth more than $20.09 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Rivervest Venture Management LLC held 8.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.91 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.97 million and represent 5.32% of shares outstanding.