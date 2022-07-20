Wall Street Was Disappointed By Visa Inc. (NYSE: V)’s -0.81% Stock Price Decline

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 0.79 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $436.34B, closed the recent trade at $211.92 per share which meant it lost -$1.74 on the day or -0.81% during that session. The V stock price is -19.23% off its 52-week high price of $252.67 and 12.27% above the 52-week low of $185.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.01 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Visa Inc. (V) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 8 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 37 have rated it as a Hold, with 26 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) trade information

Sporting -0.81% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the V stock price touched $211.92 or saw a rise of 1.02%. Year-to-date, Visa Inc. shares have moved -1.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) have changed 13.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $261.94, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.1% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $204.00 while the price target rests at a high of $292.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -37.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.74% from the levels at last check today.

Visa Inc. (V) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Visa Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -0.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 21.32%, compared to 6.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.20%.

26 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.06 billion for the current quarter. 26 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.41 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 15.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.39%.

V Dividends

Visa Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on July 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.50 at a share yield of 0.70%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.18% with a share float percentage of 97.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Visa Inc. having a total of 4,297 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 143.53 million shares worth more than $30.46 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 127.04 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.96 billion and represent 7.72% of shares outstanding.