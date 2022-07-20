VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2022

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 0.96 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.56B, closed the recent trade at $33.06 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 0.44% during that session. The VICI stock price is -2.69% off its 52-week high price of $33.95 and 20.66% above the 52-week low of $26.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.05 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) trade information

Sporting 0.44% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the VICI stock price touched $33.06 or saw a rise of 0.03%. Year-to-date, VICI Properties Inc. shares have moved 9.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) have changed 14.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 60.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.29.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that VICI Properties Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 15.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.95%, compared to 4.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 59.20%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $600.01 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $684.54 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $376.4 million and $375.7 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 59.40% for the current quarter and 82.20% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 0.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.20%.

VICI Dividends

VICI Properties Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on July 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.44 at a share yield of 4.38%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.34% with a share float percentage of 81.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VICI Properties Inc. having a total of 799 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 98.76 million shares worth more than $3.26 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital International Investors, with the holding of over 59.68 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.97 billion and represent 6.20% of shares outstanding.