UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) Shares Have Gain 16.96% Over The Past Month

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has a beta value of 0.78 and has seen 1.23 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $474.66B, closed the recent trade at $519.82 per share which meant it lost -$13.63 on the day or -2.56% during that session. The UNH stock price is -6.44% off its 52-week high price of $553.29 and 26.3% above the 52-week low of $383.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.45 million shares.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) trade information

Sporting -2.56% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the UNH stock price touched $519.82 or saw a rise of 2.66%. Year-to-date, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares have moved 6.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) have changed 16.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.56.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 13.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.77%, compared to -3.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 10.60% and 22.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.50%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $79.87 billion for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $80.18 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 12.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.30%.

UNH Dividends

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report between April 13 and April 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 6.60 at a share yield of 1.24%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.62% with a share float percentage of 90.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UnitedHealth Group Incorporated having a total of 3,696 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 79.48 million shares worth more than $39.91 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.47% of shares outstanding.

