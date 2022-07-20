Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG): What Are The Positives?

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) has a beta value of 0.76 and has seen 0.88 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.50B, closed the recent trade at $5.94 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -1.16% during that session. The SMFG stock price is -30.3% off its 52-week high price of $7.74 and 4.04% above the 52-week low of $5.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.25 million shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) trade information

Sporting -1.16% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the SMFG stock price touched $5.94 or saw a rise of 1.49%. Year-to-date, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. shares have moved -11.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) have changed 0.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.32.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -20.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -22.64%, compared to -0.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 0.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 37.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.90%.

SMFG Dividends

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.68 at a share yield of 11.28%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.76% with a share float percentage of 1.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. having a total of 279 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC with over 11.69 million shares worth more than $79.41 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC held 0.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cowen Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 10.36 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $70.35 million and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.