Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) investors to reap big returns again

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) has a beta value of 0.27 and has seen 29.7 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.84M, closed the recent trade at $0.22 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 15.73% during that session. The SLNO stock price is -372.73% off its 52-week high price of $1.04 and 40.91% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.27 million shares.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) trade information

Sporting 15.73% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the SLNO stock price touched $0.22 or saw a rise of 20.58%. Year-to-date, Soleno Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -53.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) have changed 18.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.38.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Soleno Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -54.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.00%, compared to 11.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 57.10% and 40.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 1.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

SLNO Dividends

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 26 and August 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.81% with a share float percentage of 48.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Soleno Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 46 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Abingworth, LLP with over 18.02 million shares worth more than $3.78 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Abingworth, LLP held 15.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 9.44 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.98 million and represent 7.86% of shares outstanding.