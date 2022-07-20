Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2022

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has a beta value of 2.29 and has seen 1.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.91B, closed the last trade at $22.74 per share which meant it gained $1.22 on the day or 5.67% during that session. The SIX stock price is -107.74% off its 52-week high price of $47.24 and 12.62% above the 52-week low of $19.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.63 million shares.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) trade information

Sporting 5.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the SIX stock price touched $22.74 or saw a rise of 0.26%. Year-to-date, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares have moved -46.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) have changed 12.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.78.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -44.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 65.33%, compared to 28.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 32.10% and 23.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.90%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $528.78 million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $699.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 130.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27.59%.

SIX Dividends

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.13% with a share float percentage of 97.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Six Flags Entertainment Corporation having a total of 424 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are H Partners Management, LLC with over 8.93 million shares worth more than $380.03 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, H Partners Management, LLC held 10.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 7.67 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $326.73 million and represent 8.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.49% shares in the company for having 2.15 million shares of worth $84.96 million while later fund manager owns 2.07 million shares of worth $88.23 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.40% of company’s outstanding stock.