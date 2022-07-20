Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY)

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $299.77M, closed the last trade at $6.92 per share which meant it gained $0.41 on the day or 6.30% during that session. The PLBY stock price is -525.0% off its 52-week high price of $43.25 and 13.15% above the 52-week low of $6.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.07 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) trade information

Sporting 6.30% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the PLBY stock price touched $6.92 or saw a rise of 2.4%. Year-to-date, PLBY Group Inc. shares have moved -74.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) have changed -2.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.67.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 63.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -333.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -58.96% from current levels.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PLBY Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -68.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 122.22%, compared to 3.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.00% and 155.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 41.80%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $74.62 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $87.11 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 147.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

PLBY Dividends

PLBY Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 21 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.36% with a share float percentage of 60.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PLBY Group Inc. having a total of 182 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Rizvi Traverse Management, LLC with over 14.33 million shares worth more than $381.72 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Rizvi Traverse Management, LLC held 31.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fortress Investment Group LLC, with the holding of over 1.82 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $48.42 million and represent 4.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.44% shares in the company for having 0.65 million shares of worth $10.33 million while later fund manager owns 0.65 million shares of worth $17.23 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.43% of company’s outstanding stock.