Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE)

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) has seen 0.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company closed the recent trade at $10.46 per share which meant it lost -$1.64 on the day or -13.55% during that session. The JCSE stock price is -129.35% off its 52-week high price of $23.99 and 65.49% above the 52-week low of $3.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 351.55K shares.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) trade information

Sporting -13.55% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the JCSE stock price touched $10.46 or saw a rise of 19.54%. Year-to-date, JE Cleantech Holdings Limited shares have moved -36.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) have changed -15.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 71800.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.42.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE) estimates and forecasts

JCSE Dividends

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 75.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.00% with a share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with JE Cleantech Holdings Limited having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.