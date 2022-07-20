Shares Of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) Gain 19.75% In A Month

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) has a beta value of 2.01 and has seen 0.54 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.37B, closed the recent trade at $14.22 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.21% during that session. The LC stock price is -246.06% off its 52-week high price of $49.21 and 21.52% above the 52-week low of $11.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.99 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that LendingClub Corporation (LC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.4.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) trade information

Sporting 0.21% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the LC stock price touched $14.22 or saw a rise of 0.97%. Year-to-date, LendingClub Corporation shares have moved -41.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) have changed 19.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.29.

LendingClub Corporation (LC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that LendingClub Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -41.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 777.78%, compared to -0.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 344.40% and 42.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 47.60%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $298.71 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $307.26 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $134.55 million and $221.19 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 122.00% for the current quarter and 38.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 107.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -8.60%.

LC Dividends

LendingClub Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on July 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.92% with a share float percentage of 86.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LendingClub Corporation having a total of 301 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.8 million shares worth more than $140.6 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jackson Square Partners, Llc, with the holding of over 8.85 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $126.9 million and represent 8.66% of shares outstanding.