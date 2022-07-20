Revolution Medicines Inc. Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) has seen 3.4 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.83B, closed the recent trade at $22.74 per share which meant it lost -$1.84 on the day or -7.49% during that session. The RVMD stock price is -50.22% off its 52-week high price of $34.16 and 38.08% above the 52-week low of $14.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 747.93K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.85.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) trade information

Sporting -7.49% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the RVMD stock price touched $22.74 or saw a rise of 7.9%. Year-to-date, Revolution Medicines Inc. shares have moved -2.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) have changed 46.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.2% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $19.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -75.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.45% from the levels at last check today.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Revolution Medicines Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -39.30%, compared to 11.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -41.70% and -23.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.70%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.65 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.65 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $8.7 million and $1.1 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -23.50% for the current quarter and 504.00% for the next.

RVMD Dividends

Revolution Medicines Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.26% with a share float percentage of 98.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Revolution Medicines Inc. having a total of 201 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.3 million shares worth more than $158.56 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 6.1 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $153.58 million and represent 8.22% of shares outstanding.