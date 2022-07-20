RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) has a beta value of 0.90 and has seen 1.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $482.63M, closed the last trade at $9.67 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -1.23% during that session. The RADA stock price is -72.7% off its 52-week high price of $16.70 and 22.34% above the 52-week low of $7.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 663.80K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.14.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) trade information

Sporting -1.23% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the RADA stock price touched $9.67 or saw a rise of 6.3%. Year-to-date, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. shares have moved 2.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) have changed -17.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.65.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -46.00%, compared to 10.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -30.00% and 33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.50%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $36.08 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $38.73 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 27.90% over the past 5 years.

RADA Dividends

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 08 and February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.57% with a share float percentage of 70.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. having a total of 110 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 3.32 million shares worth more than $31.27 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Wellington Management Group, LLP held 10.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Franklin Resources, Inc., with the holding of over 2.96 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.9 million and represent 9.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are John Hancock Fds II-Small Cap Growth Fund and Templeton Institutional Funds, Inc-Foreign Smaller Companies Ser. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.00% shares in the company for having 0.66 million shares of worth $8.63 million while later fund manager owns 0.64 million shares of worth $5.99 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.93% of company’s outstanding stock.