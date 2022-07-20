NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) Disappoints Wall Street With 16.33% Stock Price Gain

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) has a beta value of 0.36 and has seen 1.69 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $73.39M, closed the last trade at $1.71 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 16.33% during that session. The NCNA stock price is -94.15% off its 52-week high price of $3.32 and 69.59% above the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 273.96K shares.

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) trade information

Sporting 16.33% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the NCNA stock price touched $1.71 or saw a rise of 8.56%. Year-to-date, NuCana plc shares have moved -28.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 76.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) have changed 159.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.99 while the price target rests at a high of $5.05. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -195.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -133.33% from current levels.

NuCana plc (NCNA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NuCana plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -40.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 45.79%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 19.60% and -10.50% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -31.80% over the past 5 years.

NCNA Dividends

NuCana plc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 02 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.02% with a share float percentage of 41.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NuCana plc having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sofinnova Investments, Inc. with over 8.0 million shares worth more than $19.04 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Sofinnova Investments, Inc. held 15.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 3.66 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.66 million and represent 7.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.71% shares in the company for having 2.98 million shares of worth $7.09 million while later fund manager owns 0.62 million shares of worth $1.69 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.20% of company’s outstanding stock.