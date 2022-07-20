Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) Surprises Wall Street With 4.90% Stock Price Gain

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 1.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.97B, closed the last trade at $22.07 per share which meant it gained $1.03 on the day or 4.90% during that session. The LAC stock price is -88.31% off its 52-week high price of $41.56 and 43.09% above the 52-week low of $12.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.40 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Sporting 4.90% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the LAC stock price touched $22.07 or saw a rise of 0.09%. Year-to-date, Lithium Americas Corp. shares have moved -24.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) have changed 13.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $38.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $33.00 while the price target rests at a high of $44.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -99.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -49.52% from current levels.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lithium Americas Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -27.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 78.00%, compared to 6.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -33.30% and -78.60% for the next quarter.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $30.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.30% over the past 5 years.

LAC Dividends

Lithium Americas Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.90% with a share float percentage of 28.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lithium Americas Corp. having a total of 343 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Trustees of Princeton University with over 2.4 million shares worth more than $92.28 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Trustees of Princeton University held 1.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Himension Capital (Singapore) PTE Ltd., with the holding of over 2.35 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $68.34 million and represent 1.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.32% shares in the company for having 1.78 million shares of worth $46.6 million while later fund manager owns 1.25 million shares of worth $36.51 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.93% of company’s outstanding stock.