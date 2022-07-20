Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) has a beta value of 2.38 and has seen 2.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.28B, closed the last trade at $12.43 per share which meant it gained $0.4 on the day or 3.33% during that session. The LBRT stock price is -61.3% off its 52-week high price of $20.05 and 31.62% above the 52-week low of $8.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.22 million shares.

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) trade information

Sporting 3.33% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the LBRT stock price touched $12.43 or saw a rise of 1.04%. Year-to-date, Liberty Energy Inc. shares have moved 28.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) have changed -12.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.96.

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Liberty Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -0.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 170.59%, compared to 10.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 151.60% and 204.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 42.70%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $871.42 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $941.37 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $592.67 million and $653.73 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 47.00% for the current quarter and 44.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 24.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.10%.

LBRT Dividends

Liberty Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.21% with a share float percentage of 86.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Liberty Energy Inc. having a total of 222 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 27.62 million shares worth more than $267.88 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 14.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 11.85 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $114.95 million and represent 6.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.11% shares in the company for having 5.81 million shares of worth $72.49 million while later fund manager owns 4.78 million shares of worth $59.64 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.56% of company’s outstanding stock.