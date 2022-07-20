Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Investors To Make Money Again

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) has a beta value of 0.63 and has seen 1.25 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $51.41B, closed the recent trade at $36.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -0.85% during that session. The KDP stock price is -8.79% off its 52-week high price of $39.35 and 10.31% above the 52-week low of $32.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.12 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) trade information

Sporting -0.85% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the KDP stock price touched $36.17 or saw a rise of 1.93%. Year-to-date, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares have moved -1.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) have changed 5.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.85% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $35.20 while the price target rests at a high of $46.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -27.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.68% from the levels at last check today.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.63%, compared to -1.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.00%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.38 billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.55 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $3.14 billion and $3.16 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.60% for the current quarter and 12.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 58.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.06%.

KDP Dividends

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 27 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.75 at a share yield of 2.06%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.55% with a share float percentage of 88.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. having a total of 856 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BDT Capital Partners, LLC with over 68.29 million shares worth more than $2.52 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, BDT Capital Partners, LLC held 4.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 57.89 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.13 billion and represent 4.11% of shares outstanding.