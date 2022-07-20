Investor Confidence Dwindles After Vipshop Holdings Limited. (NYSE: VIPS) Shares Drop By About -0.12

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has a beta value of 0.56 and has seen 0.95 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.81B, closed the recent trade at $9.89 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -1.20% during that session. The VIPS stock price is -85.34% off its 52-week high price of $18.33 and 41.86% above the 52-week low of $5.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.24 million shares.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) trade information

Sporting -1.20% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the VIPS stock price touched $9.89 or saw a rise of 3.98%. Year-to-date, Vipshop Holdings Limited shares have moved 19.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) have changed -3.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.07.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vipshop Holdings Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -13.24%, compared to 28.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -13.20%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.39 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.54 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $4.6 billion and $3.92 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -26.20% for the current quarter and -9.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -21.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.70%.

VIPS Dividends

Vipshop Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between August 16 and August 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.04% with a share float percentage of 66.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vipshop Holdings Limited having a total of 463 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Harris Associates L.P. with over 39.75 million shares worth more than $393.13 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Harris Associates L.P. held 6.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 26.24 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $259.55 million and represent 4.54% of shares outstanding.