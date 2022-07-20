Investor Confidence Dwindles After Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Shares Gain By About 1.35

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) has seen 15.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.61B, closed the last trade at $18.00 per share which meant it gained $1.35 on the day or 8.11% during that session. The CPNG stock price is -124.33% off its 52-week high price of $40.38 and 50.11% above the 52-week low of $8.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.06 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Coupang Inc. (CPNG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Sporting 8.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the CPNG stock price touched $18.00 or saw a rise of 0.06%. Year-to-date, Coupang Inc. shares have moved -38.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) have changed 56.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 28.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -22.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.22% from current levels.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Coupang Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 60.19%, compared to -5.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.00%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.34 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.33 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $4.46 billion and $4.85 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 19.60% for the current quarter and 10.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -30.30% over the past 5 years.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.18% with a share float percentage of 84.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coupang Inc. having a total of 420 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 511.16 million shares worth more than $15.02 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 32.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC, with the holding of over 115.85 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.4 billion and represent 7.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Fundamental Investors Inc. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.13% shares in the company for having 33.82 million shares of worth $896.8 million while later fund manager owns 27.84 million shares of worth $817.85 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.75% of company’s outstanding stock.