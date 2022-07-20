How Is Secoo Holding Limited.(NASDAQ: SECO) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) has a beta value of 1.27 and has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.41M, closed the last trade at $0.28 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 15.17% during that session. The SECO stock price is -692.86% off its 52-week high price of $2.22 and 28.57% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 264.01K shares.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) trade information

Sporting 15.17% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the SECO stock price touched $0.28 or saw a rise of 6.67%. Year-to-date, Secoo Holding Limited shares have moved -41.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) have changed 23.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 16690.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -21.36% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $241.41 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $273.77 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2019. Year-ago sales stood $175.82 million and $233.02 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 37.30% for the current quarter and 17.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.50% over the past 5 years.

SECO Dividends

Secoo Holding Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on December 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.77% with a share float percentage of 21.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Secoo Holding Limited having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are IDG Technology Venture Investment IV, LLC with over 5.45 million shares worth more than $1.92 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, IDG Technology Venture Investment IV, LLC held 9.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FIL LTD, with the holding of over 4.02 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.93 million and represent 7.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.11% shares in the company for having 64187.0 shares of worth $23620.0 while later fund manager owns 31941.0 shares of worth $11754.0 as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.