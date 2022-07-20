How Is Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTR) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $257.84M, closed the last trade at $2.00 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 13.64% during that session. The KLTR stock price is -600.0% off its 52-week high price of $14.00 and 34.0% above the 52-week low of $1.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 613.24K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) trade information

Sporting 13.64% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the KLTR stock price touched $2.00 or saw a rise of 3.38%. Year-to-date, Kaltura Inc. shares have moved -40.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) have changed 11.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -200.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.0% from current levels.

Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kaltura Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -38.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 69.47%, compared to 4.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.90%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $41.75 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $44.64 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $41.6 million and $41.78 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.40% for the current quarter and 6.80% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -66.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27.50%.

KLTR Dividends

Kaltura Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.06% with a share float percentage of 66.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kaltura Inc. having a total of 86 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group Inc with over 14.44 million shares worth more than $48.68 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Goldman Sachs Group Inc held 11.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Intel Corporation, with the holding of over 8.04 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.1 million and represent 6.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.31% shares in the company for having 0.4 million shares of worth $1.43 million while later fund manager owns 0.18 million shares of worth $0.62 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.14% of company’s outstanding stock.