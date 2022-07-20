How Is Aehr Test Systems.(NASDAQ: AEHR) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 0.91 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $241.96M, closed the recent trade at $10.12 per share which meant it gained $0.92 on the day or 9.98% during that session. The AEHR stock price is -167.69% off its 52-week high price of $27.09 and 50.3% above the 52-week low of $5.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 377.66K shares.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) trade information

Sporting 9.98% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the AEHR stock price touched $10.12 or saw a fall of -1.1%. Year-to-date, Aehr Test Systems shares have moved -61.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) have changed 24.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 67.35% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $31.00 while the price target rests at a high of $31.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -206.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -206.32% from the levels at last check today.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -31.24% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 39.30%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 30.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 29.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

AEHR Dividends

Aehr Test Systems is expected to release its next earnings report between September 21 and September 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.49% with a share float percentage of 44.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aehr Test Systems having a total of 92 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 1.59 million shares worth more than $16.31 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, FMR, LLC held 5.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AWM Investment Company, Inc., with the holding of over 1.41 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.49 million and represent 5.24% of shares outstanding.