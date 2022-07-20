Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM)

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) has a beta value of 1.50 and has seen 2.4 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.12M, closed the recent trade at $0.47 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 4.53% during that session. The COSM stock price is -1176.6% off its 52-week high price of $6.00 and 25.53% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.86 million shares.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) trade information

Sporting 4.53% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the COSM stock price touched $0.47 or saw a rise of 12.13%. Year-to-date, Cosmos Holdings Inc. shares have moved -86.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) have changed -12.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 77310.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -87.14% over the past 6 months.

COSM Dividends

Cosmos Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.19% with a share float percentage of 7.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cosmos Holdings Inc. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp with over 0.76 million shares worth more than $0.37 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp held 4.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 16170.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7918.0 and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.