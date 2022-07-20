Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Shares Are Up 81.11% YTD

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has a beta value of 0.76 and has seen 1.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.35B, closed the last trade at $22.44 per share which meant it gained $0.67 on the day or 3.08% during that session. The GLNG stock price is -22.64% off its 52-week high price of $27.52 and 55.39% above the 52-week low of $10.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.55 million shares.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) trade information

Sporting 3.08% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the GLNG stock price touched $22.44 or saw a rise of 0.75%. Year-to-date, Golar LNG Limited shares have moved 81.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) have changed 0.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.03.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Golar LNG Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 59.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -44.85%, compared to 14.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 450.00% and -90.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.60%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $113.14 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $97.36 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -41.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.00%.

GLNG Dividends

Golar LNG Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.27% with a share float percentage of 84.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Golar LNG Limited having a total of 249 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbis Allan Gray Ltd with over 11.75 million shares worth more than $145.55 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd held 10.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Rubric Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 6.8 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $84.25 million and represent 6.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.14% shares in the company for having 2.31 million shares of worth $33.21 million while later fund manager owns 1.78 million shares of worth $30.97 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.64% of company’s outstanding stock.