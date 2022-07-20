FinVolution Group (FINV) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) has a beta value of 0.78 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.31B, closed the last trade at $4.66 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 3.79% during that session. The FINV stock price is -72.32% off its 52-week high price of $8.03 and 42.49% above the 52-week low of $2.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 565.57K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that FinVolution Group (FINV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) trade information

Sporting 3.79% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the FINV stock price touched $4.66 or saw a rise of 4.12%. Year-to-date, FinVolution Group shares have moved -5.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) have changed 6.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $38.37, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $33.09 while the price target rests at a high of $46.86. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -905.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -610.09% from current levels.

FinVolution Group (FINV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 1.75% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.40%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.56 billion for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 113.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 27.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.78%.

FINV Dividends

FinVolution Group is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.20 at a share yield of 4.40%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.71% with a share float percentage of 55.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FinVolution Group having a total of 117 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 32.98 million shares worth more than $162.6 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 19.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd., with the holding of over 22.64 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $111.64 million and represent 13.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.60% shares in the company for having 4.4 million shares of worth $17.92 million while later fund manager owns 1.99 million shares of worth $7.86 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.17% of company’s outstanding stock.