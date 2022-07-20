Equinor ASA (EQNR) Gains 1.16%, Causing Bears To Win

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) has a beta value of 1.00 and has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $106.79B, closed the recent trade at $34.87 per share which meant it gained $0.4 on the day or 1.16% during that session. The EQNR stock price is -11.61% off its 52-week high price of $38.92 and 47.4% above the 52-week low of $18.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.80 million shares.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) trade information

Sporting 1.16% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the EQNR stock price touched $34.87 or saw a rise of 0.74%. Year-to-date, Equinor ASA shares have moved 31.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) have changed 0.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.3.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Equinor ASA shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 18.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 99.68%, compared to 21.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 70.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $25.05 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $21.24 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 37.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 256.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.80%.

EQNR Dividends

Equinor ASA is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.31 at a share yield of 3.80%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.72% with a share float percentage of 5.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Equinor ASA having a total of 371 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Folketrygdfondet with over 118.57 million shares worth more than $4.45 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Folketrygdfondet held 3.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the holding of over 7.49 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $197.11 million and represent 0.23% of shares outstanding.